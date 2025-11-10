Left Menu

Super Typhoon Fung-wong Strikes Philippines: A Wake of Destruction and Caution

Super Typhoon Fung-wong lashed the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rain, resulting in four casualties and widespread evacuations. Despite initial fears, major destruction wasn't reported. The storm, heading towards Taiwan, continues to pose threats with potential rain-induced flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:45 IST
Super Typhoon Fung-wong Strikes Philippines: A Wake of Destruction and Caution

Super Typhoon Fung-wong has claimed four lives in the Philippines, authorities reported on Monday, as they began to evaluate the storm's impact after its strength diminished. While no significant destruction has been confirmed, the typhoon prompted the evacuation of over a million residents before it hit Luzon on Sunday.

Residents like Romeo Mariano faced a sleepless night as fierce winds battered homes, leading to anxiety and tension. 'We could not sleep because of the winds hitting our metal sheets and tree branches falling,' Mariano stated, recounting the harrowing experience in Isabela province.

The storm continues its path towards Taiwan after its devastating journey through the Philippines. With wind speeds declining to 130-160 kph as of Monday, Fung-wong remains a significant threat, especially to coastal areas susceptible to rain-induced flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

 Nepal
2
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

 India
3
China Stocks Rise as Consumer Prices Boost Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Rise as Consumer Prices Boost Defensive Sectors

 Global
4
India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025