Delhi Gasps As AQI Data Goes Dark Amidst Heavy Smog
Delhi's air quality information was disrupted as the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer App and website failed to update AQI data. Despite this, Delhi's AQI remained in the 'very poor' category, and the issue occurred during the peak pollution period post-Diwali.
The Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App and website faced a major disruption, failing to display updated Air Quality Index (AQI) data for Delhi.
The app, crucial for monitoring AQI data citywide, ceased updates post-Monday afternoon, with officials not specifying the reason for this halt.
Delhi's air quality, marked 'very poor', echoed previous data blackout incidents, highlighting pollution control challenges post-Diwali.
