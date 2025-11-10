Delhi Gasps As AQI Data Goes Dark Amidst Heavy Smog

The Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App and website faced a major disruption, failing to display updated Air Quality Index (AQI) data for Delhi.

The app, crucial for monitoring AQI data citywide, ceased updates post-Monday afternoon, with officials not specifying the reason for this halt.

Delhi's air quality, marked 'very poor', echoed previous data blackout incidents, highlighting pollution control challenges post-Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)