Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

A high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring 24. Eyewitnesses reported panicked scenes, with mangled bodies and shattered glass everywhere. The explosion originated from a parked car, causing widespread destruction and prompting a high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mangled bodies lying on vehicles and roads, pieces of flesh scattered on the streets, and flames rising to the sky—these were the horrifying scenes described by eyewitnesses following a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday.

Eyewitness Amit Mudgal recounted, "A body part... a hand, with the man's shirt still on it, fell right behind me. Within seconds of the blast, the sky was covered in red smoke." Such was the intensity that human remains were scattered across the street as Mudgal helped several injured people into ambulances.

Officials confirmed the explosion killed at least eight people and injured 24. Eyewitnesses described the devastation, with shattered glass panes and damaged vehicles. The explosion originated from a parked car, leading to a high alert. Police and fire services quickly intervened, containing the situation by evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

