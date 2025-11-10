Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Mangled bodies lying on vehicles and roads, pieces of flesh scattered on the streets, and flames rising to the sky—these were the horrifying scenes described by eyewitnesses following a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday.

Eyewitness Amit Mudgal recounted, "A body part... a hand, with the man's shirt still on it, fell right behind me. Within seconds of the blast, the sky was covered in red smoke." Such was the intensity that human remains were scattered across the street as Mudgal helped several injured people into ambulances.

Officials confirmed the explosion killed at least eight people and injured 24. Eyewitnesses described the devastation, with shattered glass panes and damaged vehicles. The explosion originated from a parked car, leading to a high alert. Police and fire services quickly intervened, containing the situation by evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)