Jaipur's Unified Civic Journey: Merging for Progress
The Jaipur Heritage and Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporations have been merged into a single unified entity, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. This merger aims to enhance administrative efficiency, streamline services, and reduce costs. Jaipur's civic services will be integrated into one online portal, providing residents with easier access to services.
- Country:
- India
In a recent municipal reorganization, the Jaipur Heritage and Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporations have merged to form the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. This integration is expected to streamline administration, improve service delivery, and decrease operational costs for the city.
Punam, the Jaipur Divisional Commissioner, assumes the role of administrator following the conclusion of the previous boards' terms. The new unified body will oversee all civic functions, including sanitation, development, and citizen services, until upcoming elections establish new leadership.
The centralization under Jaipur Municipal Corporation will simplify access to documents and services such as land leases and certificates. Citizens will benefit from an integrated online platform for various civic needs like ward information and tax payments. The government anticipates improved urban development scheme implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)