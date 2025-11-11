Delhi Chokes as AQI Hits Season's Worst; Stricter Measures Enforced

Delhi awoke to a suffocating start on Tuesday as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to its worst this season, hitting a 'severe' level of 423.

In response to the hazardous pollution levels, the Centre implemented stricter Stage III measures from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Monday's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data categorized Delhi's air as 'very poor' with an AQI of 362. The persistent dip in air quality since Diwali keeps Delhi's atmosphere in a constant haze of 'poor' to 'severe' conditions. Meanwhile, temperatures have continued to drop, marking the city's first cold wave with a recorded minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius at Aya Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)