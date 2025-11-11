Left Menu

Delhi Chokes as AQI Hits Season's Worst; Stricter Measures Enforced

Delhi experiences its worst air quality of the season with an AQI reaching 423. The central government enacts stricter anti-pollution measures as air pollution worsens and temperatures drop sharply. The city's persistent pollution problem has kept air quality from improving since Diwali, plunging into 'severe' levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:55 IST
Delhi awoke to a suffocating start on Tuesday as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to its worst this season, hitting a 'severe' level of 423.

In response to the hazardous pollution levels, the Centre implemented stricter Stage III measures from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Monday's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data categorized Delhi's air as 'very poor' with an AQI of 362. The persistent dip in air quality since Diwali keeps Delhi's atmosphere in a constant haze of 'poor' to 'severe' conditions. Meanwhile, temperatures have continued to drop, marking the city's first cold wave with a recorded minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius at Aya Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

