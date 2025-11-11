Left Menu

COP Websites' Carbon Footprint: A Growing Concern

Analysis reveals COP websites emit significantly more carbon than average pages, increasing over 13,000% since 1995. The study urges for scrutiny on digital carbon costs, suggesting renewable energy hosting and strict page size limits as solutions. Ongoing COP30's site emissions yet unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:26 IST
COP Websites' Carbon Footprint: A Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent analysis from the University of Edinburgh highlights a significant environmental concern: websites for the UN Conference of the Parties (COP) are emitting substantially more carbon than typical internet pages. This reliance on high-computation multimedia content has led to emissions increasing over 13,000% since the first COP in 1995.

Published in PLOS Climate, the study scrutinizes the digital carbon footprint through data accessed from web archives like the 'Internet Archive'. Researchers found that while digital presence offers substantial value, it comes with an often overlooked ecological cost. Melissa Terras, a lead researcher, emphasized the necessity to address this carbon cost, especially for organizations committed to environmental protection.

The team suggested measures to mitigate digital expansion's environmental impact, such as optimising websites and using servers powered by renewable energy sources. The importance of refining digital infrastructure is underscored as COP30 in Belem winds to a close, though the carbon emissions from its website remain undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

 India
2
ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

 Global
4
Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025