Fung-Wong's Fury: Taiwan Braces as Storm's Wrath Continues
As tropical storm Fung-wong approaches Taiwan, over 3,000 people have been evacuated, and schools and offices closed. Having already caused 18 fatalities and displaced 1.4 million in the Philippines, Fung-wong is expected to make landfall near Kaohsiung. Taiwan and neighboring areas are on high alert.
Taiwan has taken significant precautions as tropical storm Fung-wong edges closer, evacuating more than 3,000 residents from vulnerable regions and shutting down schools and offices ahead of its anticipated landfall on Wednesday near Kaohsiung.
Initially classified as a typhoon, Fung-wong has weakened slightly, but it still poses a substantial threat with winds reaching up to 108 kph. Authorities expect the storm to sweep across Taiwan and move northeastward by Thursday.
Meanwhile, Fung-wong's devastating impact in the Philippines over the weekend was severe, with 18 people dead and over a million displaced. In response, both Taiwan and China have heightened their emergency measures in preparation for the storm's passage.
