Denta Water and Infra Solutions Achieves Impressive 71% Profit Growth Amid Project Expansion

Denta Water and Infra Solutions, a leading civil engineering firm, announced a remarkable 71% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 18.93 crore in the September quarter. This substantial growth was attributed to the swift execution of critical water management projects.

The company reported a significant rise in revenue, up 54% to Rs 74.27 crore compared to last year's Rs 48.29 crore. The EBITDA also observed an impressive 72% growth, maintaining strong margins despite challenging inflationary circumstances.

Denta Water's strategic expansion into Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh underpins its robust pipeline of water infrastructure projects, supporting India's water resilience. Chairman C Mruthyunjaya Swamy emphasized the firm's commitment to sustainable growth and prudent financial management as key drivers of their ongoing success.

