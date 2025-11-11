Denta Water and Infra Solutions Achieves Impressive 71% Profit Growth Amid Project Expansion
Denta Water and Infra Solutions reported a 71% increase in net profit for Q2, driven by accelerated project execution. The company's revenue rose 54%, sustaining robust margins. With expansion into Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the firm aims to bolster water infrastructure and maintain its growth trajectory in FY2025-26.
- Country:
- India
Denta Water and Infra Solutions, a leading civil engineering firm, announced a remarkable 71% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 18.93 crore in the September quarter. This substantial growth was attributed to the swift execution of critical water management projects.
The company reported a significant rise in revenue, up 54% to Rs 74.27 crore compared to last year's Rs 48.29 crore. The EBITDA also observed an impressive 72% growth, maintaining strong margins despite challenging inflationary circumstances.
Denta Water's strategic expansion into Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh underpins its robust pipeline of water infrastructure projects, supporting India's water resilience. Chairman C Mruthyunjaya Swamy emphasized the firm's commitment to sustainable growth and prudent financial management as key drivers of their ongoing success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
