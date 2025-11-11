Left Menu

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Achieves Impressive 71% Profit Growth Amid Project Expansion

Denta Water and Infra Solutions reported a 71% increase in net profit for Q2, driven by accelerated project execution. The company's revenue rose 54%, sustaining robust margins. With expansion into Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the firm aims to bolster water infrastructure and maintain its growth trajectory in FY2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:15 IST
Denta Water and Infra Solutions Achieves Impressive 71% Profit Growth Amid Project Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Denta Water and Infra Solutions, a leading civil engineering firm, announced a remarkable 71% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 18.93 crore in the September quarter. This substantial growth was attributed to the swift execution of critical water management projects.

The company reported a significant rise in revenue, up 54% to Rs 74.27 crore compared to last year's Rs 48.29 crore. The EBITDA also observed an impressive 72% growth, maintaining strong margins despite challenging inflationary circumstances.

Denta Water's strategic expansion into Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh underpins its robust pipeline of water infrastructure projects, supporting India's water resilience. Chairman C Mruthyunjaya Swamy emphasized the firm's commitment to sustainable growth and prudent financial management as key drivers of their ongoing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

 India
2
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms

Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Refo...

 India
3
Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

 Global
4
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025