Air Quality Crisis: Stubble Burning and Inactive Monitoring Stations Raise Alarm

As stubble burning begins in Punjab and Haryana, Delhi-NCR faces worsening air quality. The Supreme Court addresses this with emphasis on pre-emptive actions. Amidst inactive monitoring stations during Diwali, the court pushes for effective data collection and urgent measures from relevant authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The environmental issue of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is significantly impacting air quality in Delhi-NCR, prompting deliberations in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice B R Gavai's bench was informed of the worsening situation exacerbated by inactive air monitoring stations.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, serving as amicus curiae, highlighted NASA images and media reports to urge for immediate responses from the states concerned. The failure of monitoring stations during Diwali further complicates effective air pollution management.

The court reiterated the necessity for proactive measures over reactive responses, stressing the role of the Commission for Air Quality Management in presenting a grounded action plan. The sale of green crackers was authorized under strict conditions to balance festive traditions with environmental responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

