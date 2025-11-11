Coldwave Alert Grips Odisha: Temperatures Set to Plummet
The India Meteorological Department issued a coldwave 'yellow' alert for Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, and Sundargarh districts in Odisha. Dry weather is forecast across the rest of the state, with anticipated temperature drops of 2-3 degrees Celsius. Daringbadi recorded the coldest at 9.5 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a coldwave alert for three districts in Odisha. Residents of Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, and Sundargarh have been cautioned under a 'yellow' warning, urging them to be aware of the impending chilly weather on November 12.
The remainder of the state is expected to experience dry conditions. IMD forecasts suggest that the minimum temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, with no major fluctuation predicted thereafter.
Daringbadi in Kandhamal district has reported the lowest temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest area in the state, followed by Phulbani and Jharsuguda at 11 degrees and 11.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.
