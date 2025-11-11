Glacial Retreat: Athletes Amplify Climate Action in Alpine Sports

Melting glaciers and reduced snow cover are posing a serious threat to Alpine skiing and snowboarding. FIS Chief Urs Lehmann underscores the need for athletes to amplify the climate change message, warning of its impact on snow sports.

The alarming trend was highlighted at an event in Switzerland, with insights from FIS delegation members, scientists, and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). Data shows a worrying decline in snowy days, affecting skiing communities.

Though athletes like Alexandra Meissnitzer are not experts, their prominence can elevate climate discourse. A FIS–WMO partnership aims to bridge snow sports and science to encourage action against climate change.

