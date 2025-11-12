Left Menu

Indigenous Protests Erupt at COP30: Demands for Climate Action and Land Rights

Indigenous protesters disrupted the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, demanding action on climate issues and land rights. Clashes with security ensued as protesters sought access to the venue. The protests highlight tensions over environmental policies and Indigenous rights amidst ongoing industrial activities in the Amazon.

Updated: 12-11-2025 06:35 IST
Indigenous Protests Erupt at COP30: Demands for Climate Action and Land Rights
Indigenous protesters clashed with security during the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, demanding urgent action on environmental issues and the protection of land rights. The demonstrators, calling for the safeguarding of the Amazon, forced their way into the event venue, initiating confrontations with guards at the entrance.

Signs and chants highlighted demands such as 'Our land is not for sale,' with emphasis on the need to halt agribusiness and extractive activities. Security responded by creating barricades, leading to minor injuries on both sides as tensions flared. Despite the disruption, the event resumed, with security enhanced and investigations underway.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has underscored Indigenous involvement in the negotiations. Indigenous leaders, including Chief Raoni, have voiced opposition to ongoing industrial projects, urging for greater autonomy in preserving the Amazon rainforest.

