Blaze Engulfs Mumbai's Sunlight Hotel: Swift Response Prevents Casualties
A fire broke out at Mumbai's Sunlight Hotel on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, causing no injuries. Firefighting teams quickly responded, with four fire engines on site. Various agencies, including the police and BMC, contributed to managing the incident, ensuring successful containment of the blaze.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:07 IST
A fire erupted at the two-storey Sunlight Hotel in Mumbai's Kurla area, officials reported on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, there were no injuries, according to civic officers.
The blaze started on the ground floor of the hotel located near Sheetal Talao on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at 3.39 pm, prompting a prompt response. Fire engines and other emergency vehicles were dispatched quickly to tackle the flames, authorities confirmed.
Personnel from various agencies, including the police, 108 ambulance service, and BMC ward office, descended on the scene to assist with firefighting and ensure the safety of the area.
