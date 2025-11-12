Left Menu

Revival Plans for Kaleshwaram Barrages Unveiled

Telangana's government, led by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, is working to restore the Kaleshwaram Project's three barrages, which were damaged due to mismanagement by the previous BRS regime. Efforts involve coordination with the Central Water Commission and transparency following reports of systemic failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:39 IST
Revival Plans for Kaleshwaram Barrages Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has initiated measures to restore three crucial barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project. These barrages—Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla—suffered extensive damage during the previous BRS regime. Their rehabilitation is now crucial to the state's infrastructure initiatives.

Speaking at a meeting with officials, Reddy emphasized the need for scientific resumption of operations in coordination with the Central Water Commission. The minister underscored the importance of a well-planned approach to prevent past engineering failures and highlight transparency in the rehabilitation process.

Reports from the state government's Vigilance wing, the National Dam Safety Authority, and a Judicial Commission highlighted systemic lapses and poor planning. These issues have significantly impacted the integrity of the Kaleshwaram Project, which is also a linchpin in political discussions around the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

 Global
2
Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

 Global
3
White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

 United States
4
CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025