Revival Plans for Kaleshwaram Barrages Unveiled

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has initiated measures to restore three crucial barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project. These barrages—Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla—suffered extensive damage during the previous BRS regime. Their rehabilitation is now crucial to the state's infrastructure initiatives.

Speaking at a meeting with officials, Reddy emphasized the need for scientific resumption of operations in coordination with the Central Water Commission. The minister underscored the importance of a well-planned approach to prevent past engineering failures and highlight transparency in the rehabilitation process.

Reports from the state government's Vigilance wing, the National Dam Safety Authority, and a Judicial Commission highlighted systemic lapses and poor planning. These issues have significantly impacted the integrity of the Kaleshwaram Project, which is also a linchpin in political discussions around the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.

