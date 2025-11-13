Humboldt Penguins in Peril: A Race Against Extinction
Scientists in Chile have raised alarms about the further decline of Humboldt penguins, a species now declared endangered. These penguins primarily inhabit Chile's coast, home to 80% of the remaining population. Numbers have dwindled from around 45,000 in the 1990s to fewer than 20,000 now.
