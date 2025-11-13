Left Menu

Humboldt Penguins in Peril: A Race Against Extinction

Scientists in Chile have raised alarms about the further decline of Humboldt penguins, a species now declared endangered. These penguins primarily inhabit Chile's coast, home to 80% of the remaining population. Numbers have dwindled from around 45,000 in the 1990s to fewer than 20,000 now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:27 IST
Experts from Chile have sounded the alarm over the Humboldt penguins, a species facing a grim future as it has recently been classified as endangered. The penguins, native to Chile's rocky coasts, could see their numbers decrease further.

The country's Pacific coast hosts around 80% of the global Humboldt penguin population. However, their numbers have sharply declined.

Analysts from the Universidad de Concepcion have estimated that from around 45,000 in the late 1990s, fewer than 20,000 remain today, underlining the urgent need for conservation efforts.

