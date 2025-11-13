Left Menu

White Truffle Hunting: An Istrian Family Tradition

Ivana Karlic Ban and her dogs hunt for rare white truffles in Croatia's Istrian forests. White truffles, growing in Italy and Croatia, are highly valued at up to €7,000 per kilogram. Climate change impacts their habitat, reducing availability. The Karlic family continues a truffle tradition with innovative products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:32 IST
White Truffle Hunting: An Istrian Family Tradition

In the picturesque autumn forests of Croatia's Istria region, Ivana Karlic Ban embarks on the age-old tradition of white truffle hunting, accompanied by her specially trained dogs. This luxurious fungus, which only surfaces from September to December, commands prices as high as €7,000 per kilogram due to its rarity and rich aroma.

While white truffles thrive solely in Italy and Croatia, their availability has been drastically reduced over recent decades. Environmental shifts, such as harsh droughts and severe rains, have exacerbated their decline, making the hunt even more challenging, as climate changes disrupt the underground ecosystem crucial for truffle growth.

Despite these obstacles, the Karlic family, with roots three generations deep, remains dedicated to their craft. In addition to traditional truffle sales, they've branched out, offering unique products like truffle-infused chocolate. As they adapt to ongoing environmental challenges, their commitment to preserving this culinary heritage remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

 Global
2
NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

 Global
3
India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

 India
4
Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025