White Truffle Hunting: An Istrian Family Tradition

In the picturesque autumn forests of Croatia's Istria region, Ivana Karlic Ban embarks on the age-old tradition of white truffle hunting, accompanied by her specially trained dogs. This luxurious fungus, which only surfaces from September to December, commands prices as high as €7,000 per kilogram due to its rarity and rich aroma.

While white truffles thrive solely in Italy and Croatia, their availability has been drastically reduced over recent decades. Environmental shifts, such as harsh droughts and severe rains, have exacerbated their decline, making the hunt even more challenging, as climate changes disrupt the underground ecosystem crucial for truffle growth.

Despite these obstacles, the Karlic family, with roots three generations deep, remains dedicated to their craft. In addition to traditional truffle sales, they've branched out, offering unique products like truffle-infused chocolate. As they adapt to ongoing environmental challenges, their commitment to preserving this culinary heritage remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)