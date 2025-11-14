Farewell to 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka: The Mother of Banyan Trees
Renowned environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka, celebrated for planting 385 banyan trees, passed away at 112. Thimmakka was an icon in environmental conservation, recognized by numerous awards, including Padma Shri. Karnataka leaders mourn her loss and honor her legacy with full state honors during her funeral.
- Country:
- India
Renowned environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka, known for her extraordinary contribution to environmental conservation, passed away at a private hospital at the age of 112. Thimmakka, who was hospitalized due to prolonged illness, left behind a legacy of 385 banyan trees planted along a stretch in Ramanagara, Bengaluru South.
Starting her tree-planting mission out of a personal void, Thimmakka treated the trees as her children, dedicating her life to nurturing them. Her efforts earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019, highlighting her incredible impact on both nature and society.
Karnataka mourns the loss of a cherished environmental pioneer, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing a funeral with full state honors. Leaders including former PM H D Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed heartfelt condolences, vowing to preserve her environmental legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
