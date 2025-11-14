Left Menu

Farewell to 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka: The Mother of Banyan Trees

Renowned environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka, celebrated for planting 385 banyan trees, passed away at 112. Thimmakka was an icon in environmental conservation, recognized by numerous awards, including Padma Shri. Karnataka leaders mourn her loss and honor her legacy with full state honors during her funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:27 IST
Farewell to 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka: The Mother of Banyan Trees
Thimmakka
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka, known for her extraordinary contribution to environmental conservation, passed away at a private hospital at the age of 112. Thimmakka, who was hospitalized due to prolonged illness, left behind a legacy of 385 banyan trees planted along a stretch in Ramanagara, Bengaluru South.

Starting her tree-planting mission out of a personal void, Thimmakka treated the trees as her children, dedicating her life to nurturing them. Her efforts earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019, highlighting her incredible impact on both nature and society.

Karnataka mourns the loss of a cherished environmental pioneer, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing a funeral with full state honors. Leaders including former PM H D Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed heartfelt condolences, vowing to preserve her environmental legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

 Sweden
2
Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till November 28

Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till Nov...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

 Global
4
Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025