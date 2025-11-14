Crackdown on Polluting Plants in Uttar Pradesh: GRAP-III Enforcement Tightens

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has cracked down on over a dozen hot mix plants due to alleged violations of stage III norms of the graded response action plan (GRAP), as per official statements on Friday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had recently reinforced stringent measures under GRAP's stage III, after observing declining air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. Ankit Singh, the regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, reported surprise inspections conducted on Thursday at approximately 20 locations, leading to the sealing of eight plants not complying with air quality standards.

The affected units include prominent names such as SSG Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd on National Highway-9, L&T Ltd, and others. Rajput Enterprises' plant was also closed, with a Rs 50,000 environmental compensation recommended. Inspections will persist to catch violators contributing to the district's air pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)