Empowering Jharkhand: A Vision for 2050

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday outlined an ambitious vision to transform Jharkhand into a developed state by 2050, with an emphasis on empowering women, youth, farmers, and tribals. This announcement was made during the silver jubilee celebrations of Jharkhand's foundation day in Ranchi.

Accompanied by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and other dignitaries, Soren participated in the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 1,087 development projects worth Rs 8,799 crore, covering sectors such as water resources, urban development, and technical education.

Soren reaffirmed the government's commitment to holistic development, drawing from tribal leaders' legacy and the state's rich mineral resources, while highlighting the focus on village empowerment as a catalyst for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)