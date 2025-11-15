Forest Department's Operation: The Wolf Threat in Lodhanpurwa

The Forest Department has taken decisive action in response to a series of wolf attacks that have plagued the villages of Lodhanpurwa, Kaiserganj, and Mahsi since early September. On Saturday evening, a wolf believed to be responsible for abducting a four-year-old girl was shot by department shooters.

Jahnvi, the missing child, was taken while playing outside her home, prompting a widespread search effort involving drones, expert trackers, and shooters. The forest department confirmed that pugmarks were found near a river close to the village, indicating the predator's proximity.

With the situation growing dire, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey and emphasized that while rescue is prioritized, dangerous wolves may be neutralized if necessary. To date, officials have killed four wolves in response to the escalating threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)