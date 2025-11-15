Storm Claudia Devastates Portugal and UK with Deadly Weather and Flooding
Storm Claudia has caused severe weather conditions in Portugal, Spain, and the UK, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries. Portugal experienced significant damage, including a tornado in Albufeira. The UK, particularly Wales and England, faced heavy flooding, with authorities issuing numerous flood warnings and alerts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:29 IST
Storm Claudia unleashed violent weather across Portugal and the UK, claiming three lives and injuring dozens, officials reported on Saturday.
Rescue operations were underway in Wales and England due to severe flooding, as authorities scrambled to manage the consequences of the storm.
The storm wreaked havoc in Portugal, with a tragic incident in Fernao Ferro, and a tornado causing destruction in Albufeira, prompting widespread alerts in affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
