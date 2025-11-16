Sakurajima Volcano Erupts, Disrupts Flights in Japan

The Sakurajima Volcano on Japan's Kyushu Island staged a series of eruptions on Sunday, sending impressive ash columns up to 4.4 kilometers into the sky. As a result, numerous flights were canceled, affecting travel in the region significantly.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the eruptions began at around 1 a.m., with subsequent bursts occurring later in the morning. This marks the first eruption of such magnitude in nearly 13 months, as reported by the Kyodo news agency.

Volcanic ash has drifted northeast, leading to expectations of ashfall in Kagoshima and nearby Miyazaki Prefecture. Sakurajima remains one of Japan's most active volcanoes, with its last major episode in 2019, when it expelled ash up to 5.5 kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)