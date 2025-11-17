Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

Nagpur has taken a significant step towards becoming a leading logistics hub in India with the groundbreaking of Park ONE - NORTH, a state-of-the-art industrial development by XSIO Industrial & Logistics Parks and Blackstone.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the state's commitment to robust infrastructure as the project promises over 10,000 jobs.

This initiative is a landmark achievement in the Rs 2,000 crore FDI investment, reflecting quick execution by XSIO and a pro-investment climate in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)