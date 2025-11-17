Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?
Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya critiqued the proposed metro extension to Tumakuru, calling it an 'urban planning nightmare' and highlighting its exorbitant cost. Surya questioned if a metro is the right choice, suggesting suburban trains instead. He criticized the Congress government for prioritizing costly projects over basic civic amenities.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate over urban planning, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has voiced strong opposition to the proposed extension of metro services to Tumakuru, highlighting the project as an 'urban planning nightmare'. Surya's remarks scrutinize the Congress government's move, pointing to the project's significant financial burden.
Surya's concerns surfaced as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced tenders for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansive 59.6-km metro corridor from Madavara in Bengaluru to Tumakuru. Estimated at a staggering Rs 20,896 crore, the project has sparked criticism over its feasibility and cost.
Emphasizing the need for world-class connectivity, Surya argued that suburban trains are a more sensible option, citing the metro's sluggish operating speed. He further condemned the Congress government's preferential treatment of costly infrastructure projects over overdue suburban rail developments and better basic amenities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Political Turmoil: BJP's Frontal Attack on AAP Government
Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory
Controversy Over Tumakuru Metro Extension: Urban Planning Nightmare or Progress?
Political Turmoil in Manipur: BJP MLAs Seek a New Dawn
Political Tempest: BJP Defends RSS Amid Dalwai's Explosive Claims