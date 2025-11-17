Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

In a heated debate over urban planning, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has voiced strong opposition to the proposed extension of metro services to Tumakuru, highlighting the project as an 'urban planning nightmare'. Surya's remarks scrutinize the Congress government's move, pointing to the project's significant financial burden.

Surya's concerns surfaced as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced tenders for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansive 59.6-km metro corridor from Madavara in Bengaluru to Tumakuru. Estimated at a staggering Rs 20,896 crore, the project has sparked criticism over its feasibility and cost.

Emphasizing the need for world-class connectivity, Surya argued that suburban trains are a more sensible option, citing the metro's sluggish operating speed. He further condemned the Congress government's preferential treatment of costly infrastructure projects over overdue suburban rail developments and better basic amenities.

