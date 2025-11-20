Left Menu

T'gana govt will allot land to construct buildings by NE states in proposed 'Future City': CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:05 IST
T'gana govt will allot land to construct buildings by NE states in proposed 'Future City': CM
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said land would be allocated to the North Eastern states to construct their own buildings in the 'Future City' proposed to be developed by the state government on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The buildings would be India's first 'North-East Connect' centre , he said.

Speaking at the 'Telangana - North East Connect Techno - Cultural Festival' here on Thursday night, he said Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura will have their own buildings along with hostel facilities, food, handicraft, culture and art exhibition centers in the 'Future City'.

Saying that North East has not been adequately discovered, he said the Telugu people feel the pain of the brothers and sisters of North East.

In the 1970s and 80s, people in North Indians used to call all South Indians as 'Madrasis' and it was hard for South Indians to explain the difference between Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, he said.

''They used to say that all of you eat idli and sambar. But, as you know, South India contributes a lot to the Indian economy, society, culture, arts, technology, education, business and sports. We need to ensure we understand and connect with the culture and people of North East states better. We will then see the North East contribute even more to our country in all fields,'' he said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, his Tripura counterpart N Indrasena Reddy, several state ministers and other leaders attended the event.

