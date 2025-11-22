Tunnel Trouble: Road Sinks Amid Construction Chaos

In Shimla, a road section collapsed allegedly due to nearby tunnel construction, compelling authorities to suspend the project temporarily. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has instructed officials to investigate and report on the incident.

The collapse, which occurred at Bhattakufar, trapped a bus tyre and caused a schoolgirl to fall into a pit, though she was quickly rescued. Officials believe the subsidence's proximity to the tunnel site raises significant safety concerns.

Local residents have reported property damage, prompting an immediate assessment by the district administration. Concerns were also communicated to the State Disaster Management Authority, while the Survey of India is expected to receive a detailed report soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)