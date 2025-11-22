Left Menu

Tunnel Trouble: Road Sinks Amid Construction Chaos

A road section near a tunnel construction in Shimla sank, causing authorities to pause work. A deputy commissioner is investigating the incident after locals reported home damage and road instability. The National Highway Authority is collaborating with state authorities to minimize public inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:17 IST
Tunnel Trouble: Road Sinks Amid Construction Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shimla, a road section collapsed allegedly due to nearby tunnel construction, compelling authorities to suspend the project temporarily. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has instructed officials to investigate and report on the incident.

The collapse, which occurred at Bhattakufar, trapped a bus tyre and caused a schoolgirl to fall into a pit, though she was quickly rescued. Officials believe the subsidence's proximity to the tunnel site raises significant safety concerns.

Local residents have reported property damage, prompting an immediate assessment by the district administration. Concerns were also communicated to the State Disaster Management Authority, while the Survey of India is expected to receive a detailed report soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025