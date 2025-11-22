Operation Clean Air: Cracking Down on Pollution in Sonipat

In a significant effort to combat air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management uncovered 29 violations of pollution-control norms in Sonipat, Haryana. The finding came as part of a large-scale enforcement drive conducted by the CAQM on Friday.

To ensure comprehensive monitoring, twenty flying squad teams were deployed to inspect both conforming and non-conforming industrial clusters as well as construction and demolition sites. This initiative, intensified during the winter months, was supported by local authorities, including deputy commissioners and police personnel.

Inspections identified numerous breaches, such as the use of non-approved fuels and ineffective air pollution control devices. The drive, part of the CAQM's Operation Clean Air initiative, is crucial in enforcing compliance and improving air quality as authorities increase surveillance during the Graded Response Action Plan period in Delhi-NCR.

