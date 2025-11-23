Left Menu

Drone Strike on Shatura Power Station Ignites Fire and Backup Contingency

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a drone strike on the Shatura Power Station near Moscow. The attack caused a fire at the site and necessitated the activation of backup power. The governor of the Moscow region reported that some drones were intercepted, while others landed on the station's territory.

Ukraine executed a strategic drone attack on a significant power facility in the Moscow region, namely the Shatura Power Station, on Sunday. The assault led to a fire outbreak, prompting authorities to activate contingency power and heat solutions, as reported by Moscow region governor, Andrei Vorobyov.

Situated roughly 120 kilometers east of the Kremlin, the Shatura Power Station endured an offensive that saw several Ukrainian drones targeting the site. Vorobyov confirmed that the air defense managed to neutralize some of the drones, though a few managed to impact the station directly, triggering a fire that has since been contained.

The incident underscores rising tensions and conflict between the nations, potentially impacting regional stability and infrastructure reliability. As the situation develops, further actions and responses from both parties are anticipated.

