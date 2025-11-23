Transforming Paddy Straw: From Agricultural Waste to Renewable Gold

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has announced that utilizing 7.3 million tonnes of paddy straw in biogas plants could generate renewable gas worth Rs 270 crore annually, offering a sustainable alternative to burning this agricultural residue.

The paddy straw, which contains 40% cellulose, is also suitable for producing bioethanol, with potential import substitutions valued at Rs 1,600 crore. Furthermore, lignin, a remaining component when processed, can yield valuable products like polymers and activated carbon.

This initiative, according to IBA, will not only attract investments worth Rs 37,500 crore, facilitating 750 CBG projects by 2028-29, but also ensures energy security by reducing dependency on imported LNG. It represents a transformative step towards a greener economy.

