Safety on Water: Houseboat Inferno Averted

A houseboat at Punnamada caught fire Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift evacuation of all guests aboard, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. while food was being prepared. Officials suspect negligence during cooking could be the cause, which resulted in a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen.

The fire, which destroyed a bedroom and the kitchen, was quelled within an hour and a half by two fire tenders and a fire-tender boat dispatched to the scene.

