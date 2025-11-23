Left Menu

Safety on Water: Houseboat Inferno Averted

A houseboat caught fire at Punnamada, but all guests were safely evacuated. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by cooking negligence, led to a gas cylinder explosion, destroying the kitchen and a bedroom. Fire services swiftly responded, extinguishing the fire in an hour and a half.

23-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A houseboat at Punnamada caught fire Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift evacuation of all guests aboard, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. while food was being prepared. Officials suspect negligence during cooking could be the cause, which resulted in a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen.

The fire, which destroyed a bedroom and the kitchen, was quelled within an hour and a half by two fire tenders and a fire-tender boat dispatched to the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

