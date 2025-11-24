Devastating Drone Assault Hits Kharkiv, Casualties Reported

On Sunday, Russian forces executed a 'massive' drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, leading to the death of one person and injuring at least four, according to city officials.

The attack, described as massive by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, struck the central Shevchenkivskyi district of northeastern Ukraine, targeting a private residence.

Emergency teams responded swiftly to the assault on Kharkiv, which lies just 30 km from the Russian border. The city has frequently faced such attacks since resisting Russian capture attempts early in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)