Devastating Drone Assault Hits Kharkiv, Casualties Reported
A significant drone attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in one death and injuries to at least four individuals. The assault targeted a private house in Shevchenkivskyi district, with emergency teams dispatched promptly to handle the aftermath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 02:18 IST
On Sunday, Russian forces executed a 'massive' drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, leading to the death of one person and injuring at least four, according to city officials.
The attack, described as massive by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, struck the central Shevchenkivskyi district of northeastern Ukraine, targeting a private residence.
Emergency teams responded swiftly to the assault on Kharkiv, which lies just 30 km from the Russian border. The city has frequently faced such attacks since resisting Russian capture attempts early in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement