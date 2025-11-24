County Group's Landmark Purchase: Shaping Noida's Skyline

County Group, a prominent real estate firm, has strategically acquired a prime 5-acre plot in Noida through a state-conducted auction for approximately Rs 475 crore, according to industry sources.

This acquisition, located in Sector 151, underscores County Group's commitment to expanding its portfolio in the burgeoning Noida market known for its escalating land prices, propelled by numerous infrastructure projects.

The developer plans to create 226 residential units on this site, covering over 11 lakh square feet. County Group has an impressive track record, having already delivered over 40 lakh square feet and launching significant projects in 2025, reinforcing its status as a leading developer in Delhi-NCR.

