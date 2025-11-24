Mandatory Stray Dog Immunisation Initiative in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has issued a directive for all urban local bodies to ensure the compulsory immunisation of stray dogs and establish dedicated helplines for public complaints. This mandate comes in response to the Supreme Court's repeated directions on stray dog attacks.

The state urban development department, through a Government Resolution (GR), highlighted the Supreme Court's concern over the surge in stray dog incidents during the hearing of Suo Motu Writ Petition No. 05/2025. The GR mandates municipal bodies to catch, register, vaccinate, and sterilise stray dogs within their areas and establish shelters for them.

Urban bodies must identify specific feeding points for stray dogs, with stringent measures against feeding in unauthorised areas. Additionally, they are to maintain adequate supplies of anti-rabies vaccines and establish veterinary hospitals. A state-level coordination has been set up with a nodal officer to ensure unified implementation. Failure to comply will result in charges of contempt of court and personal liability for officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)