Pope's Visit Sparks Hope for Peace in Lebanon's Christian Town

After decades of turmoil, hope is rekindling in the Christian town of Rmeich, nestled along Lebanon's southern border. Residents anticipate that Pope Leo's upcoming visit will herald a message of peace and empowerment to stay, as Christian communities across the Middle East face dwindling numbers.

Rmeich, a Catholic enclave with a history spanning over 300 years, stands surrounded by Israeli military posts to the south and previously bombarded Muslim villages to the north. Despite recent conflicts, the town emerges unscathed, thanks to internal appeals to avoid missile launches.

Pope Leo's planned trip aims to inspire the Middle East's Christian populations to remain in their historic lands. However, challenges remain: schools struggle due to dwindling numbers, and adjacent areas require military clearance for agricultural activities, hampering the town's recovery.

