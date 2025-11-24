Left Menu

Tragic School Return: Accident Claims Lives of Three Children in West Bengal

A tragic accident in Uluberia, West Bengal, resulted in the deaths of three schoolchildren when their car plunged into a pond. Authorities are investigating the incident, which also left two injured. The driver, initially detained, fled the scene, and a search is underway. A minister visited the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three children lost their lives when a car carrying them back from school fell into a pond in Uluberia, West Bengal, police reported Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Bohira Chowrasta around 3:30 PM. The children, identified as Ishika Mondal, Arin De, and Saubhik Das, were rushed to a nearby hospital but were sadly declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which happened as the driver lost control at a bend. The driver escaped capture, and police are actively searching for him. Minister Arup Roy consoled the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

