Tragic School Return: Accident Claims Lives of Three Children in West Bengal

In a tragic turn of events, three children lost their lives when a car carrying them back from school fell into a pond in Uluberia, West Bengal, police reported Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Bohira Chowrasta around 3:30 PM. The children, identified as Ishika Mondal, Arin De, and Saubhik Das, were rushed to a nearby hospital but were sadly declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which happened as the driver lost control at a bend. The driver escaped capture, and police are actively searching for him. Minister Arup Roy consoled the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)