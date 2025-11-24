Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a comprehensive plan to achieve zero pollution in the state. This involves using technology for waste management, studying various types of waste, and enforcing stricter regulations on pollution control. The initiative also emphasizes rapid industrial licensing procedures.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative
In a bold move to combat environmental degradation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at achieving 'zero pollution' across the state. Addressing key issues, the Chief Minister has mandated a comprehensive study on various types of waste, including air, water, industrial, and plastic.

Naidu emphasized the necessity of employing cutting-edge technology to not only test air quality but also systematically manage waste. He issued a firm directive to curtail single-use plastics in both urban and rural regions, underscoring the severity of pollution control violations.

Moreover, the initiative seeks to streamline industrial licensing processes, enabling timely permissions while considering environmental impacts. Industries are to receive approvals in three to twelve days depending on their zone classification, reflecting the government's commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

