Tragic Incident: Man Dies After Jumping In Front of Train at Rohini West

A 37-year-old man named Hemant Negi died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at Rohini West metro station in a suspected suicide. Despite the absence of a suicide note, police are investigating the incident. Negi worked in Ghaziabad and lived in Rohini Sector 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:17 IST
A 37-year-old man tragically lost his life after jumping in front of a metro train at Rohini West station. Police have identified the deceased as Hemant Negi, a resident of Rohini Sector 2.

The incident occurred near gate number 3 of the station, with a PCR call made shortly after 5:03 pm. Negi was transported to BSA Hospital but was declared dead in the casualty ward.

No suicide note was discovered at the scene. Negi worked at a private company in Ghaziabad, and police are currently updating his family about the incident, as they continue their investigation with crime and forensic teams collecting evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

