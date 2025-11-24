Tragic Incident: Man Dies After Jumping In Front of Train at Rohini West
A 37-year-old man named Hemant Negi died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at Rohini West metro station in a suspected suicide. Despite the absence of a suicide note, police are investigating the incident. Negi worked in Ghaziabad and lived in Rohini Sector 2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old man tragically lost his life after jumping in front of a metro train at Rohini West station. Police have identified the deceased as Hemant Negi, a resident of Rohini Sector 2.
The incident occurred near gate number 3 of the station, with a PCR call made shortly after 5:03 pm. Negi was transported to BSA Hospital but was declared dead in the casualty ward.
No suicide note was discovered at the scene. Negi worked at a private company in Ghaziabad, and police are currently updating his family about the incident, as they continue their investigation with crime and forensic teams collecting evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
