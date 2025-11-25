NASA and Boeing Prioritize Safety: Starliner to Focus on Cargo Missions
NASA and Boeing have decided to proceed with a cargo-only mission for the Starliner capsule to ensure safety, following issues during a previous crewed flight. Future crewed missions depend on the success of this trial. NASA also reduced the planned Starliner flights amid ongoing propulsion system tests.
Boeing and NASA have chosen to prioritize safety by opting for a cargo-only mission for the next Starliner flight, foregoing the participation of astronauts.
The decision follows significant issues observed during Starliner's first crewed mission, which resulted in a return aboard SpaceX's spacecraft. Engineers are currently addressing the thruster-related problems before the upcoming cargo launch next April, contingent on successful testing and certification.
NASA, backed by Boeing's assurance of commitment to the Starliner program, has reduced the originally planned flights from six to four. The remaining three crew exchanges will depend on the success of the cargo mission, with the space station slated for decommissioning in 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
