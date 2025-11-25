Streamlining Delhi's Water Management: DJB's New Financial Protocol for Quick Repairs

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has introduced a strategic change to enhance efficiency in handling urgent infrastructure issues. An official order revealed that financial powers can now be delegated to superintending engineers, allowing them to award maintenance and emergency work contracts up to Rs 10 lakh without the need to first issue tenders.

This decision marks a significant deviation from the usual process, which requires issuing e-tenders online for projects over Rs 25 lakh and public advertisements for those costing Rs 50 lakh or more. The 175th board meeting saw a detailed discussion on a proposal from the director of finance and accounts, resulting in the board's approval with specific conditions for oversight and compliance.

Works falling under the Rs 10 lakh range predominantly involve fixing broken pipelines and routine equipment maintenance. The change arrives amid substantial financial allocations, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earmarked Rs 500 crore for pipeline repair in a broader Rs 9,000 crore water and sewerage budget, underscoring the sector's priority for the new BJP government.