Seismic Shocker in Mindanao: Quake Strikes Philippines
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 shook Mindanao in the Philippines. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by Germany's GFZ geosciences research center, impacting the region and raising concerns about potential aftershocks and structural damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:43 IST
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Tuesday. The seismic event, as reported by Germany's GFZ geosciences research centre, struck at a depth of 10 km (six miles).
The earthquake's impact on local communities is still being assessed. Initial reports have yet to indicate the extent of infrastructure damage or casualties. Residents of the affected area are advised to remain vigilant for aftershocks.
The event highlights the persistent seismic activity in the region, prompting calls for enhanced preparedness and resilience measures in the face of natural disasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- earthquake
- Mindanao
- GFZ
- geosciences
- depth
- magnitude
- aftershocks
- preparedness
- damage
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seismic Jolt: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan's Kyushu
PM Modi hails Dharmendra as an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played.
Our ability to act in concert from depths of ocean to highest frontier will determine security influence of our republic: Gen Dwivedi.
UPDATE 3-Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three
5.7 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh