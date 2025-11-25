Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Dhaka's Karail Slum: No Casualties Yet Reported

A huge fire erupted in the Karail slum of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday, with no casualties reported so far. Despite 11 fire units responding, the flames remain uncontrollable due to narrow paths and dense structures. Traffic congestion has also hindered firefighting efforts in the densely populated neighborhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A massive inferno erupted on Tuesday in the Karail slum, a densely populated area in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, officials reported.

While no casualties have been recorded yet, the fire, which started around 5:22 p.m., poses a challenging situation for the 11 firefighting units deployed, as they battle to tame the relentless flames.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence spokesperson Talha bin Jasim, the root cause of the fire remains unknown. The narrow alleys and tightly packed structures of the slum, home to over 80,000 residents, are complicating firefighters' efforts, further hindered by severe traffic jams.

