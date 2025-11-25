Left Menu

Seers and Sages Lead Massive Tree Plantation Drive in Vrindavan

On Tuesday, seers and sages undertook the Panchavati tree plantation on 140 acres in Vrindavan. Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena emphasized the importance of a clean environment, urging citizens to plant trees. Highlighting the linkage between tree plantation and climate change mitigation, the initiative aligns with broader environmental conservation efforts.

In a major environmental initiative, seers and sages embarked on a massive tree plantation drive on Tuesday across 140 acres in Vrindavan, along the Yamuna River. The effort, focusing on Panchavati tree varieties, aims to bolster the local ecosystem and mitigate climate change impacts.

Addressing participants, Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, the Minister of State for Forests, Environment, Forest Conservation, and Climate Change, emphasized the critical role trees play in maintaining a healthy environment. Saxena pointed out that a clean environment is essential for human progress and called on citizens to engage actively in tree planting efforts to combat rising global temperatures.

Ravindra Chamaria, chairman of Infinity Group, noted that the initiative also includes planting seasonal flowers on 40 acres, intended for use in local temple worship. This multi-faceted approach underscores the integration of cultural practices with environmental conservation actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

