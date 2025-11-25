Inferno in Bhiwandi: Blaze Devours Cloth Godown

A destructive fire erupted on Tuesday evening at a cloth warehouse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district, officials disclosed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident at Rajalakshmi Complex, Kalher.

The blaze was reported shortly before 8 PM, filling the air with thick smoke and flames that alarmed residents nearby.

Responding swiftly, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade deployed two engines, while Thane authorities dispatched a water tanker. Additional support came from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar fire authorities. According to a fire official, while the fire is significant, no injuries have occurred, and an investigation into its cause is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)