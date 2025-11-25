Inferno in Bhiwandi: Blaze Devours Cloth Godown
A significant fire erupted at a cloth godown in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, causing panic despite no injuries. Firefighters from local and neighboring areas responded rapidly to contain the blaze, using multiple fire engines. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
A destructive fire erupted on Tuesday evening at a cloth warehouse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district, officials disclosed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident at Rajalakshmi Complex, Kalher.
The blaze was reported shortly before 8 PM, filling the air with thick smoke and flames that alarmed residents nearby.
Responding swiftly, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade deployed two engines, while Thane authorities dispatched a water tanker. Additional support came from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar fire authorities. According to a fire official, while the fire is significant, no injuries have occurred, and an investigation into its cause is ongoing.
