Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident
A 70-year-old man was killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a bus and mini-truck in Bijnor, Lucknow. The bus was transporting a wedding party. The deceased, Ram Majhor, succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination.
A tragic road accident on Tuesday evening resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man and injuries to ten others. The incident occurred when a bus carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a mini-truck in Bijnor police station area, Lucknow, according to police reports.
The ill-fated bus was transporting 30 to 35 wedding party members from Lakhota Mafi village in Sultanpur to Etawah. The deceased, identified as Ram Majhor, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police confirmed in their statement.
An investigation is underway, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, authorities added.
