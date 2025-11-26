Big 5 Global 2025: Shaping the Future of Construction in the Gulf

The Big 5 Global 2025 has commenced at Dubai World Trade Centre, uniting global players in the construction industry. The event promises four days of product showcases, knowledge exchanges, and collaborations, all aimed at the region's construction pipeline valued at $9.18 trillion.

In the opening keynote, Eng Yousif Abdalla from the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure emphasized cooperative efforts between public and private sectors as pivotal for progress in economic diversification and national resilience. The summit focuses on adopting modern technologies, environmentally friendly materials, and innovative data analytics to ensure sustainable development.

Product highlights include graphene-reinforced luxury concrete by GIM Black & Gold and Verosoft's mobiMentor AI for construction efficiency. The conference stresses strategic collaboration as a driving force for construction innovation, setting the 2025 agenda for smarter cities and resilient infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)