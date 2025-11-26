Left Menu

Redeploying DTC Drivers: A Solution for Delhi's Pollution Crisis?

The Delhi Environment Department plans to repurpose surplus Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and conductors to aid the Traffic Police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. This effort aims to boost real-time monitoring of pollution violations amid the city’s shift to electric buses and ongoing air quality concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:22 IST
  • India

The Delhi Environment Department is proposing an innovative solution to tackle the city's air pollution crisis by using surplus Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and conductors. These personnel, rendered redundant by the switch to electric buses, are expected to strengthen the manpower of the Traffic Police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for real-time checks on pollution violations.

A senior official highlighted that the transition to electric buses, which come with their own drivers, has underutilized thousands of DTC drivers and conductors. This initiative aims to repurpose them to enhance field presence for enforcing anti-pollution norms and conducting effective surveillance of pollution offences.

The proposal came after a review meeting emphasizing the DPCC's need for increased manpower. If deemed feasible, the DPCC will make necessary arrangements for their deployment. This initiative is part of broader measures needed to combat the city's worsening air quality, as recent air quality index readings show Delhi's air remains in the 'very poor' category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

