Delhi Shivers Through Coldest November Morning
Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 8°C. This marked the lowest November temperature since 2022, according to the India Meteorological Department. The previous records for November were 9.5°C in 2024 and 7.3°C in 2022. Foggy conditions and cool temperatures continue to persist.
- Country:
- India
Delhi registered its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to an icy 8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marks the coldest November morning since 2022, highlighting an unexpected chill in the city.
The IMD reported a temperature drop to 3.3 degrees below the seasonal average, following a 9-degree Celsius minimum just the day before. Previous November records include 9.5 degrees Celsius in 2024, and 7.3 degrees Celsius in 2022, the latter being the lowest in recent times.
Wednesday's maximum temperature reached 25.5 degrees Celsius, recorded at 1.2 degrees below normal, marking it as the month's second-lowest maximum temperature. The forecast predicts ongoing foggy conditions, with Thursday's temperatures expected to hover around highs of 24 and lows of 9 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Shivers as November Hits Record Low Temperatures
Chill Grips Northern India: Temperature Dips to a Record Low
Northeast Frontier Railway Gears Up for Fog Season with Enhanced Safety Measures
Fog of War: Russian Advances in Pokrovsk Repelled
Fog Cloaks Moradabad: Commuters and Businesses Struggle Amid Low Visibility