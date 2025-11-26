Delhi Shivers Through Coldest November Morning

Delhi registered its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to an icy 8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marks the coldest November morning since 2022, highlighting an unexpected chill in the city.

The IMD reported a temperature drop to 3.3 degrees below the seasonal average, following a 9-degree Celsius minimum just the day before. Previous November records include 9.5 degrees Celsius in 2024, and 7.3 degrees Celsius in 2022, the latter being the lowest in recent times.

Wednesday's maximum temperature reached 25.5 degrees Celsius, recorded at 1.2 degrees below normal, marking it as the month's second-lowest maximum temperature. The forecast predicts ongoing foggy conditions, with Thursday's temperatures expected to hover around highs of 24 and lows of 9 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)