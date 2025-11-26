Tragic School Commute: Autorickshaw Accident Claims Lives
A tragic autorickshaw accident in Konni led to the deaths of two children, Adhilakshmi and Yadukrishnan, after the vehicle overturned into a stream while transporting students home. The driver swerved to avoid a snake, causing the accident. Rescuers recovered bodies and injured occupants were hospitalized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two school children lost their lives on Wednesday evening when an autorickshaw overturned into a stream. The accident took place in Konni, leaving the community in mourning.
The victims, Adhilakshmi, aged 9, and Yadukrishnan, aged 4, were among six children being taken home. Initial reports indicate the driver swerved to avoid a snake, leading to the fatal overturning.
Rescue efforts by Fire and Rescue Services, alongside the police, saw the recovery of the victims. Others injured in the accident, including the driver, are being treated for various injuries in a local hospital.
