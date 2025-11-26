Tragic School Commute: Autorickshaw Accident Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, two school children lost their lives on Wednesday evening when an autorickshaw overturned into a stream. The accident took place in Konni, leaving the community in mourning.

The victims, Adhilakshmi, aged 9, and Yadukrishnan, aged 4, were among six children being taken home. Initial reports indicate the driver swerved to avoid a snake, leading to the fatal overturning.

Rescue efforts by Fire and Rescue Services, alongside the police, saw the recovery of the victims. Others injured in the accident, including the driver, are being treated for various injuries in a local hospital.