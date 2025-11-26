Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's role in combating climate change. He urged collaboration on sustainable practices, leveraging machine learning for better climate predictions, and fostering scientific education through initiatives like 'Atmos Kids' to prepare future generations as environmental stewards.

26-11-2025
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called on citizens to recommit to climate change action, highlighting the collective responsibility to protect the environment. Speaking at the third Aerosol Winter School, Sinha underscored the importance of adopting sustainable practices to tackle emerging climate issues.

Sinha emphasized the need for precise cloudburst predictions, urging collaboration among stakeholders to develop advanced machine learning models. This would enable integration of real-time data to issue timely alerts to the public and authorities, enhancing community awareness.

The Lt Governor announced the launch of 'Atmos Kids-the Gen Alpha Change-makers', an initiative aiming to educate young students about atmospheric science and environmental issues, ensuring the next generation becomes effective ambassadors for climate awareness and action.

