Left Menu

Leopard Attacks in Uttar Pradesh Cause Alarm and Tragedy

Two leopard attacks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district left a woman dead and a boy injured. Dense sugarcane fields have turned the area into a leopard habitat. Local officials urge caution, advising villagers to stay in groups and keep children supervised. Efforts to track the animals are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:31 IST
Leopard Attacks in Uttar Pradesh Cause Alarm and Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing series of events, two leopard attacks rocked Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, leaving one woman dead and a young boy seriously injured.

Officials reported that Shanti Devi, 55, was attacked near sugarcane fields in Umri Dahlo village, highlighting the risks posed by dense crops that simulate forest conditions.

Meanwhile, in Katarniaghat, eight-year-old Irshad became a victim while returning from prayers, sustaining severe injuries. Authorities have mobilized teams to track the leopards and are advising residents to exercise caution and vigil.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025