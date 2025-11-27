Leopard Attacks in Uttar Pradesh Cause Alarm and Tragedy

In a disturbing series of events, two leopard attacks rocked Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, leaving one woman dead and a young boy seriously injured.

Officials reported that Shanti Devi, 55, was attacked near sugarcane fields in Umri Dahlo village, highlighting the risks posed by dense crops that simulate forest conditions.

Meanwhile, in Katarniaghat, eight-year-old Irshad became a victim while returning from prayers, sustaining severe injuries. Authorities have mobilized teams to track the leopards and are advising residents to exercise caution and vigil.