Leopard Attacks in Uttar Pradesh Cause Alarm and Tragedy
Two leopard attacks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district left a woman dead and a boy injured. Dense sugarcane fields have turned the area into a leopard habitat. Local officials urge caution, advising villagers to stay in groups and keep children supervised. Efforts to track the animals are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing series of events, two leopard attacks rocked Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, leaving one woman dead and a young boy seriously injured.
Officials reported that Shanti Devi, 55, was attacked near sugarcane fields in Umri Dahlo village, highlighting the risks posed by dense crops that simulate forest conditions.
Meanwhile, in Katarniaghat, eight-year-old Irshad became a victim while returning from prayers, sustaining severe injuries. Authorities have mobilized teams to track the leopards and are advising residents to exercise caution and vigil.
